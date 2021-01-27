Spinnaker Trust Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,682.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.