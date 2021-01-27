Spinnaker Trust Invests $205,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

