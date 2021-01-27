Spinnaker Trust Invests $302,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 770,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

