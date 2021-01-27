Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

