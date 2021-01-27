Spinnaker Trust Sells 102 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.