SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

