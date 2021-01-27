St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $40.00. St James House PLC (SJH.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,225 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

About St James House PLC (SJH.L) (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for St James House PLC (SJH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House PLC (SJH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.