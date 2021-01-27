Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) PT Raised to C$4.75 at HC Wainwright

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from C$3.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.96 million and a P/E ratio of -32.20. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

