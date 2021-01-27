Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

SBUX stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

