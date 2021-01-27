Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

SBUX opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

