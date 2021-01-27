Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

