Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

