Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SBUX traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 645,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

