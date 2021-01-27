State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

