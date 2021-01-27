State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Fossil Group worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $651.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

