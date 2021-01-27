State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $270,000 Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of CalAmp worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 122.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $394.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

