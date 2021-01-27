State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $283,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

