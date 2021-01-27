State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $323,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coty were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

