State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $335,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Insurance worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,700 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,608.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Springer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.70 million, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $255.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

