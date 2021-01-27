State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,490 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Greif were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Greif by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

