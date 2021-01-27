State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 442 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.