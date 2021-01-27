StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. StealthGas accounts for 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

