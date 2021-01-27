Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

