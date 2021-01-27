StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of STEP opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

