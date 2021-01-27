STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of STERIS worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $191.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

