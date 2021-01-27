STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of STERIS worth $43,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $193.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

