STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,785 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 5.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.51% of STERIS worth $82,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.18. 422,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.61. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

