Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.