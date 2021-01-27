Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 383,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.