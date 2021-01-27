Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

On Monday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $361.42 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

