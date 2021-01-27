Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $8.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $8.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The firm has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

