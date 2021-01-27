STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

