Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arcadia Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,093% compared to the average daily volume of 180 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

