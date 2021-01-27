Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,362 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Beverage by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

