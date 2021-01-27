Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 447 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 728% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of RILY opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 230,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,295. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

