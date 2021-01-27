Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 833% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Separately, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.15% of Townsquare Media worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

