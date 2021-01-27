Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Put Options (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 596 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,092% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

NYSE RS opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

