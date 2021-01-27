Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 152,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.