Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after buying an additional 585,317 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

