Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

