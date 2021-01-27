Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

