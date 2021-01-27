Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

SO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

