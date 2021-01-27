Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,920,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 328,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

