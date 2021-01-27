Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,359 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.20% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 114,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,188,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 227,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

