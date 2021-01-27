Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94.

