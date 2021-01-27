Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

