Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) vs. Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) Head to Head Comparison

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastery Education has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Mastery Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.18 $81.14 million $6.67 13.33 Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mastery Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Education and Mastery Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $143.40, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Mastery Education.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Mastery Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.63% 10.88% 8.97% Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats Mastery Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Lehi, Utah, Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Mastery Education Company Profile

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

