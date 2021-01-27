Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. 337,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,109. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

