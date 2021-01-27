Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 41,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

