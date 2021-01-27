Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.37. 236,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,320. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

